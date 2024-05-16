Forum Financial Management LP Buys Shares of 3,084 Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Azenta by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,231,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,382,000 after buying an additional 530,408 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta during the third quarter worth $12,250,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Azenta in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,875,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Azenta by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,291,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,114,000 after purchasing an additional 152,090 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Azenta during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,510,000. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Azenta alerts:

Azenta Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:AZTA opened at $51.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 1.51. Azenta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.97 and a 1-year high of $69.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $159.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.89 million. Azenta had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Azenta from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Azenta in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Azenta from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Azenta from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Azenta in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AZTA

Azenta Profile

(Free Report)

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.