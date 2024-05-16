Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,597,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 79,746 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in State Street were worth $201,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

In other news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $190,238.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,801. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $190,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,801. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $886,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,063 shares in the company, valued at $11,015,755.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,864 shares of company stock worth $1,390,597. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

State Street Stock Up 1.3 %

STT opened at $77.57 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.70. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $79.90. The firm has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. State Street had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 12.03%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 51.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Argus boosted their price target on State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on State Street from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.04.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

