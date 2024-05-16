Forum Financial Management LP Acquires New Stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $28.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.27 and a 12-month high of $41.65. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.23, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.51.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.45 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently -145.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on XRAY. SVB Leerink started coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.22.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

