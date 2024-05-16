Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Boosted by Zacks Research

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Lam Research in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $7.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $7.04. The consensus estimate for Lam Research’s current full-year earnings is $29.66 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lam Research’s Q3 2025 earnings at $8.76 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $9.12 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $34.27 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $9.43 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $10.02 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $10.15 EPS.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.53. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.96% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Lam Research from $935.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Lam Research from $975.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $957.95.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $947.75 on Thursday. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $549.29 and a 12 month high of $1,007.39. The stock has a market cap of $123.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $935.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $836.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,856,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,519,576,000 after acquiring an additional 144,914 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,973,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,329,037,000 after acquiring an additional 86,721 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,959,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,875,023,000 after acquiring an additional 142,903 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,857,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,164,490,000 after acquiring an additional 56,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,414,111,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,380,648.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $857,330.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,541 shares in the company, valued at $10,246,168.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,489 shares of company stock valued at $6,978,065 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

