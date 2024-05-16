Q4 2024 Earnings Estimate for Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYGO) Issued By HC Wainwright

Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYGO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Tigo Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tigo Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.53) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Tigo Energy’s FY2027 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Tigo Energy stock opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.58. Tigo Energy has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $27.00.

Tigo Energy ( NASDAQ:TYGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.22 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tigo Energy stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYGO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.26% of Tigo Energy at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 15.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Zvi Alon sold 35,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $46,867.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,565.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 197,671 shares of company stock worth $260,003. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tigo Energy, Inc provides solar and energy storage solutions for the solar industry. It offers module level power electronics (MLPEs) to maximize the energy output of individual solar modules. The company also provides GO Energy Storage Systems that provide solar energy storage management capabilities; and Energy Intelligence (EI) platform, which provides monitoring and energy demand forecasting capabilities.

