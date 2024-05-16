Forum Financial Management LP Buys 4,972 Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,646 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,972 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Transocean were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RIG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,690,620 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $226,641,000 after acquiring an additional 6,719,483 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Transocean during the third quarter worth approximately $29,946,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Transocean by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,908,217 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $101,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,690 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,459,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 3,984,999 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $31,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Transocean alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Transocean from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Transocean from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Transocean from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Susquehanna raised Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.50 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Transocean from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.70.

Transocean Price Performance

RIG stock opened at $6.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. Transocean Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $8.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.86.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.67% and a negative net margin of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Transocean Company Profile

(Free Report)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.