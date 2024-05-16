Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 45,079 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,841,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,079 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.34% of Leidos worth $199,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,648,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP increased its position in Leidos by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 10,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Leidos by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos Price Performance

LDOS stock opened at $147.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.46, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.17. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.58 and a 12-month high of $148.16.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.59. Leidos had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.52%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,007,005.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,471.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total transaction of $341,725.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,210.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David G. Fubini sold 7,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $1,007,005.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,471.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LDOS. TheStreet upgraded Leidos from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Argus boosted their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Leidos

Leidos Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.