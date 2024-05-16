Forum Financial Management LP Has $192,000 Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Forum Financial Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Antero Midstream by 175.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.70.

Antero Midstream Stock Up 0.1 %

AM stock opened at $14.67 on Thursday. Antero Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $14.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.10.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $279.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.25 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 36.67%. Antero Midstream’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,394 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total value of $224,105.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 170,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,536.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Antero Midstream Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

