Ieq Capital LLC Has $922,000 Stock Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIGI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,202,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,123,000 after acquiring an additional 276,327 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,985,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,614,000 after buying an additional 110,037 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,450,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,404,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,212,000 after buying an additional 23,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,198,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,518,000 after acquiring an additional 40,522 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VIGI opened at $81.58 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.45 and a fifty-two week high of $82.95.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.