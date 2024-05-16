Ieq Capital LLC Has $908,000 Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,485 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 396.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.80 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 0.4 %

DAL stock opened at $53.27 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $53.86. The stock has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.51 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $253,445.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,879,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $4,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 217,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,672,495.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $253,445.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,879,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,834,653 in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.