General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Price Target Raised to $333.00 at Susquehanna

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Free Report) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $301.00 to $333.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of General Dynamics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of General Dynamics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $296.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $283.79.

NYSE:GD opened at $284.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. General Dynamics has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $296.50. The company has a market cap of $78.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $277.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.21.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.25%.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at $204,569,860.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GD. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

