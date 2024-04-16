U.S. Bancorp (USB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect U.S. Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

USB stock opened at $41.45 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.32 and its 200-day moving average is $39.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $64.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

A number of research firms recently commented on USB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.41.

View Our Latest Report on U.S. Bancorp

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $487,993.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,313,616.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,265 shares of company stock worth $2,535,903. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.