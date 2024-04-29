Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $14,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cedrus LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $432.61. The company had a trading volume of 14,136,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,737,742. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $436.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $410.68. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $315.11 and a 52 week high of $449.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

