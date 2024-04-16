Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 920 ($11.45) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HWDN. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 930 ($11.58) price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup lowered Howden Joinery Group to a neutral rating and set a GBX 865 ($10.77) price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 670 ($8.34) to GBX 680 ($8.47) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 830.83 ($10.34).

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Howden Joinery Group Increases Dividend

Shares of HWDN opened at GBX 877 ($10.92) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88. Howden Joinery Group has a 12-month low of GBX 605 ($7.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 910 ($11.33). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 844.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 771.33. The company has a market capitalization of £4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 1,906.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 16.20 ($0.20) per share. This is a positive change from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $4.80. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,565.22%.

Insider Activity at Howden Joinery Group

In other news, insider Paul Hayes purchased 3,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 869 ($10.82) per share, for a total transaction of £34,447.16 ($42,882.06). In other news, insider Paul Hayes purchased 3,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 869 ($10.82) per share, for a total transaction of £34,447.16 ($42,882.06). Also, insider Andrew Livingston bought 18 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of £153.09 ($190.58) per share, for a total transaction of £2,755.62 ($3,430.37). Insiders have acquired 4,020 shares of company stock valued at $3,750,089 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Howden Joinery Group

(Get Free Report)

Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company's product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.