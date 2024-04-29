Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC lowered its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,331 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 9.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,394,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,045,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,823 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 631.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,339,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $729,898,000 after purchasing an additional 14,105,237 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,527,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $380,919,000 after purchasing an additional 220,238 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,612,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,769,000 after purchasing an additional 75,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 12.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,082,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,395,000 after purchasing an additional 803,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

D has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.10.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $50.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.61. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $57.65.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at $8,091,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

