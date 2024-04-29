Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $20,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $252.67. 683,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,232,287. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $200.20 and a 52-week high of $261.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.15. The company has a market capitalization of $379.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

