Avaii Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,739 shares during the quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 131.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. REDW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. 58.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on TG Therapeutics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on TG Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

TG Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:TGTX traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,298,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,077,931. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 671.50 and a beta of 2.30. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.46 and a one year high of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.92.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $43.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.06 million. TG Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 5.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $351,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 215,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,207.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

