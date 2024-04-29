Avaii Wealth Management LLC Invests $462,000 in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXUFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 28,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $799,000. Stonebrook Private Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $445,000. Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 1,125,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,857,000 after purchasing an additional 58,418 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 80,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 6,252 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.64. The stock had a trading volume of 227,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,128. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.01. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $20.80 and a 52-week high of $25.97.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

