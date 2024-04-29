Avaii Wealth Management LLC Has $450,000 Stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 583,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 20,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 10,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 7,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $383,000.

Get Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF alerts:

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Performance

BATS:FBCG traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.68. 580,859 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.24.

About Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.