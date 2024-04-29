Choreo LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Choreo LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,405 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $22,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 461,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 64,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367,298 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 158,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,078,000 after purchasing an additional 6,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,186,000 after acquiring an additional 33,732 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BND traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,498,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,892,402. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.70.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2163 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

