Choreo LLC Sells 81,713 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Choreo LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 231,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,713 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $6,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPTL. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1,456.3% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPTL traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.35. The company had a trading volume of 933,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,354,288. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.31.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

