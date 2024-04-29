Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Shares Sold by Avaii Wealth Management LLC

Avaii Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Herbalife were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,468,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,411,000 after purchasing an additional 483,635 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Herbalife by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,989,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,808,000 after acquiring an additional 209,949 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Herbalife by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,561,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,759,000 after acquiring an additional 43,452 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Herbalife by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,742,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,378,000 after acquiring an additional 147,003 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Herbalife in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $381,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HLF shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Herbalife from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Herbalife from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Herbalife from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Insider Transactions at Herbalife

In other news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza bought 16,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $151,142.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,446.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Herbalife news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza bought 16,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $151,142.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 54,622 shares in the company, valued at $513,446.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Johnson bought 61,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.07 per share, with a total value of $498,120.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 603,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,871,915.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 85,757 shares of company stock worth $723,278 over the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Herbalife Price Performance

Shares of HLF stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $8.73. 487,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,190,555. The company has a market capitalization of $871.17 million, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.22. Herbalife Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $19.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.76 and its 200 day moving average is $11.72.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 2.81%. Herbalife’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Herbalife Ltd. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Herbalife Profile

(Free Report)

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

See Also

