Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Medallion Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MFIN opened at $7.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Medallion Financial has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $10.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.60. The company has a market capitalization of $181.74 million, a P/E ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 2.06.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $52.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.89 million. Analysts anticipate that Medallion Financial will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medallion Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. Medallion Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MFIN. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Medallion Financial by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 73,738 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 20,218 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Medallion Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $375,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Medallion Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 94,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 37,663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Taxi Medallion Lending. The company offers loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer recreational equipment; consumer financing for window, siding, and roof replacement, swimming pool installations, and other home improvement projects; senior and subordinated loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and taxi medallion loans to individuals and small to mid-size businesses.

