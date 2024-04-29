Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Blue Chip Partners LLC

Blue Chip Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 62,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after buying an additional 13,903 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 182,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,088,000 after purchasing an additional 62,732 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 239.5% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI raised Kimberly-Clark from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.85.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $135.24 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $116.32 and a 12-month high of $147.09. The stock has a market cap of $45.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.86 and a 200-day moving average of $122.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 795 shares in the company, valued at $109,050.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

