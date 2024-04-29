Choreo LLC Sells 39,118 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Choreo LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 522,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,118 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $27,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAT. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 281.8% in the fourth quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 49.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 434.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DFAT traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $52.34. 52,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,181. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $41.16 and a 1-year high of $54.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.17 and its 200-day moving average is $49.83.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

