Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at Scotiabank

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays cut their target price on Equity Residential from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.22.

Equity Residential Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $67.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.22 and its 200 day moving average is $60.44. The stock has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.82. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $52.57 and a 52-week high of $69.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.09 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 31.70%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 112.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Residential

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 3,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total value of $212,220.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,465.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $261,795.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,544,264.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 3,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total value of $212,220.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,465.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Residential

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 593.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the first quarter worth $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

