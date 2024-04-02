Short Interest in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Expands By 6.3%

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,740,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the February 29th total of 13,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Campbell Soup

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Campbell Soup by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Campbell Soup by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup Price Performance

CPB stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.42. 2,466,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,799,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.22. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $37.94 and a 12 month high of $56.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.24.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CPB shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Campbell Soup

About Campbell Soup

(Get Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.