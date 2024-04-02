Short Interest in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Expands By 6.2%

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,720,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the February 29th total of 8,210,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

In related news, insider William Jr. O’dell sold 27,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $978,408.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHX. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in ChampionX during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in ChampionX by 1,075.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in ChampionX by 654.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in ChampionX by 683.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC lifted its position in ChampionX by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

CHX traded up $3.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.08. 16,474,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,686,201. ChampionX has a fifty-two week low of $24.98 and a fifty-two week high of $39.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.44.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. ChampionX had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $943.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ChampionX will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. ChampionX’s payout ratio is currently 21.66%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CHX shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ChampionX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChampionX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

