American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Short Interest Up 6.4% in March

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the February 29th total of 2,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AWK. StockNews.com raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI cut American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on American Water Works

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $100,814.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth $17,489,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $974,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $363,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in American Water Works by 269.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 9,516 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Stock Down 0.6 %

American Water Works stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.56. 973,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,248. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.31. The company has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. American Water Works has a fifty-two week low of $114.25 and a fifty-two week high of $153.43.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that American Water Works will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Water Works

(Get Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.