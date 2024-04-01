Cigna Investments Inc. New Purchases New Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 242.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ARE. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total transaction of $393,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,686,040.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total value of $393,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,686,040.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total transaction of $891,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 429,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,080,658.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

NYSE ARE opened at $128.91 on Monday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.73 and a 52-week high of $135.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 238.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.05.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($2.83). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $757.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 940.76%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.