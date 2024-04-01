Cobblestone Asset Management LLC Has $416,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Cobblestone Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 66.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,574 shares during the period. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 425.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3,229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

SCHP stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.86. 136,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,234,094. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.35. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $54.10.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0756 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

