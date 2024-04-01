Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.70-$8.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.09.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on J shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $154.27.

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $153.73 on Monday. Jacobs Solutions has a 52-week low of $109.00 and a 52-week high of $154.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.46. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

In related news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $274,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,261,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $274,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,261,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $817,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,527,717. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1,162.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 866,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,449,000 after purchasing an additional 798,125 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 12.6% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,717,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,345,000 after purchasing an additional 529,557 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 44.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,937,000 after purchasing an additional 398,033 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,055,000 after purchasing an additional 304,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

