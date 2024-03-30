State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 109,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $13,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARE traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.91. The company had a trading volume of 812,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,586. The stock has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.72, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.73 and a 52 week high of $135.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($2.83). The business had revenue of $757.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.16 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 940.74%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ARE shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total transaction of $891,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 429,538 shares in the company, valued at $51,080,658.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total transaction of $891,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 429,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,080,658.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total value of $393,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,686,040.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

