State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $15.93 Million Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,786 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of SBA Communications worth $15,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 272,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,854,000 after purchasing an additional 16,244 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 18.8% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 8.3% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 6,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 40.5% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 95,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,152,000 after purchasing an additional 27,599 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the third quarter worth $2,601,000. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SBAC traded down $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $216.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 888,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,705. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $217.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.38. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $185.23 and a 12 month high of $267.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.56.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.11 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 18.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 85.03%.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total value of $430,966.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.50.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

