Spreng Capital Management Inc. Sells 37 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 7.6% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 53,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 135,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,775,000 after acquiring an additional 7,182 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 236,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,485 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 6.9% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at about $265,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $410.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,426,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,977. The company has a market capitalization of $114.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $381.03 and a 200-day moving average of $381.72. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $345.55 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $431.28.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

