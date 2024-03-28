Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Sells 63 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. decreased its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 926 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in TopBuild by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in TopBuild by 9.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLD. StockNews.com raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. DA Davidson started coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Loop Capital raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $368.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.80.

TopBuild Stock Performance

Shares of BLD traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $441.37. 120,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,713. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $396.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.64. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $184.50 and a twelve month high of $443.07. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.66.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.09. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.86 earnings per share for the current year.

TopBuild Profile

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.