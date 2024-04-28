AMH Equity Ltd Acquires 47,000 Shares of CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV)

AMH Equity Ltd grew its holdings in CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 660,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares during the period. CVD Equipment accounts for approximately 2.6% of AMH Equity Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. AMH Equity Ltd owned about 9.68% of CVD Equipment worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

CVD Equipment Stock Performance

Shares of CVV stock opened at $4.49 on Friday. CVD Equipment Co. has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average of $5.09.

Get CVD Equipment alerts:

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.11 million during the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative net margin of 17.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVD Equipment in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVV

CVD Equipment Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The CVD Equipment segment offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVD Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVD Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.