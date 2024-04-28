AMH Equity Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX)

AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,289,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000. Foresight Autonomous comprises 1.2% of AMH Equity Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. AMH Equity Ltd owned approximately 11.91% of Foresight Autonomous at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Foresight Autonomous Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FRSX opened at $1.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.27. Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $3.29.

Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter.

About Foresight Autonomous

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, engages in development of smart multi-spectral 3D vision software solutions and cellular-based applications for the automotive industry in Israel and internationally. The company develops in-line-of-sight vision solutions and beyond-line-of-site accident-prevention solutions.

