11,283 Shares in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Purchased by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,283 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in F.N.B. during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 272.9% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.
F.N.B. Stock Performance
Shares of FNB stock opened at $14.10 on Monday. F.N.B. Co. has a 12-month low of $10.24 and a 12-month high of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.08.
F.N.B. Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 38.71%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
FNB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at F.N.B.
In related news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 2,500 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $33,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 149,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,014,693.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $87,505. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.
F.N.B. Company Profile
F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.
