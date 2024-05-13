RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on May 13th, 2024

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMIGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0965 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $16.06 on Monday. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $17.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.54.

About RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

Read More

Dividend History for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:RMI)

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.