RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0965 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years.

Get RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund alerts:

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $16.06 on Monday. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $17.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.54.

About RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.