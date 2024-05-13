Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (VPV) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 15th

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

VPV stock opened at $10.21 on Monday. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $10.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.91.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 10,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.22 per share, with a total value of $106,012.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,808,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,698,414.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 67,872 shares of company stock valued at $687,619.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

