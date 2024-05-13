Cognex Co. (CGNX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on May 30th

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th.

Cognex has increased its dividend by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Cognex has a dividend payout ratio of 26.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cognex to earn $0.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.5%.

Shares of CGNX opened at $46.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.03 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.25. Cognex has a twelve month low of $34.28 and a twelve month high of $59.51.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Cognex had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $196.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Cognex’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cognex will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CGNX shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cognex from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Cognex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Cognex from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cognex from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.15.

In related news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 6,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $274,942.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

