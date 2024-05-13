Target Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.10 (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 1.10 per share by the retailer on Monday, June 10th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Target has increased its dividend by an average of 17.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 53 consecutive years. Target has a dividend payout ratio of 41.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Target to earn $10.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.7%.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE:TGT opened at $163.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.17. Target has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.34 and a 200-day moving average of $146.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Target from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Target from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.85.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at $58,115,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

