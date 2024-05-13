Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Watershed Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $662,000. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 2,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total value of $57,184.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at $721,704.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total transaction of $57,184.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,704.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 22,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total value of $6,666,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,665,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,585,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 317,410 shares of company stock worth $90,940,754 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $306.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.00.

Arista Networks Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:ANET opened at $313.40 on Monday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.42 and a 12-month high of $316.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.17. The firm has a market cap of $98.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.74, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.13.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

