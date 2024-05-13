Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Increases By 149.0%

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, an increase of 149.0% from the April 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund stock opened at $11.69 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.22. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $11.80.

Get Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Portfolio Manager Jeffrey Palma purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.00. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 9,046 shares in the company, valued at $100,501.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 24.4% in the third quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 14,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 10.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period.

About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

(Get Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.