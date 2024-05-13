Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $52.20 to $63.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.75.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Price Performance

NASDAQ:EGLE opened at $62.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.14. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52-week low of $39.15 and a 52-week high of $65.09. The firm has a market cap of $692.98 million, a P/E ratio of 40.92 and a beta of 1.49.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The shipping company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $104.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This is a boost from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 156.86%.

Insider Activity

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, major shareholder Castor Maritime Inc. acquired 69,635 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.65 per share, with a total value of $4,362,632.75. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,461,135 shares in the company, valued at $91,540,107.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGLE. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,784 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 62.1% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,593 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 10.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,793 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 40,525 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, and cement. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

