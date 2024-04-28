Headlands Technologies LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Headlands Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,411 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.7% of Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 470,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 289.1% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $467.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $470.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $440.56. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $370.92 and a twelve month high of $483.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

