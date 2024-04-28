Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,975 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $218,201,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 123.8% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 736,236 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $78,439,000 after buying an additional 407,321 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 790,376 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $84,387,000 after buying an additional 228,529 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,266,406 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $134,923,000 after buying an additional 228,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 92.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 335,766 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $35,773,000 after purchasing an additional 161,113 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on AKAM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. HSBC downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.60.

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $101.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.72. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.85 and a 52-week high of $129.17.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $995.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.09 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 14.37%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Akamai Technologies news, COO Adam Karon sold 14,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total transaction of $1,575,233.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at $735,196.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Akamai Technologies news, COO Adam Karon sold 14,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total transaction of $1,575,233.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at $735,196.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $395,050.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,299 shares in the company, valued at $483,852.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,353 shares of company stock worth $3,688,883 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile



Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

