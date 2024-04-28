Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases 750 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 113.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 494.9% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.59.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total transaction of $4,204,967.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,338,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $202.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $205.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.04. The firm has a market cap of $50.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.43 and a 12 month high of $215.79.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 81.29%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

