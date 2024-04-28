Headlands Technologies LLC Has $269,000 Stock Position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Headlands Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,082 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OSIS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,990,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,958,000 after purchasing an additional 49,634 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in OSI Systems by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 369,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,580,000 after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 1.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,771,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 2.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 183,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,603,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 112.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 182,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,580,000 after acquiring an additional 96,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total transaction of $1,968,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 78,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,250,381.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total transaction of $1,968,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 78,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,250,381.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.11, for a total value of $2,582,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 468,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,502,882.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,503,650 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OSIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on OSI Systems from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

OSI Systems Stock Performance

OSIS stock opened at $134.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.68 and a 200-day moving average of $127.44. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.02 and a 12-month high of $144.11.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $405.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.99 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.56%. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Featured Stories

